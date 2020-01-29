Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 563,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,284,000 after purchasing an additional 321,060 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 58,304 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 26.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,681,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,459,000 after purchasing an additional 346,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 75.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 427,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,642,000 after purchasing an additional 183,632 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIW traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,742. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.81. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.80. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $40.75 and a 1 year high of $50.98.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

