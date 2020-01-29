Hillenbrand (HI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Hillenbrand has set its FY20 guidance at $2.45-2.60 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $485.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hillenbrand to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

NYSE:HI opened at $30.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Hillenbrand has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

In other news, VP Glennis A. Williams sold 1,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $66,267.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher H. Trainor acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $110,145.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,690 shares in the company, valued at $902,874.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Sidoti cut their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.