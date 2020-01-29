HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) Director Edward Jackson Purchases 1,818 Shares

HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) Director Edward Jackson acquired 1,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $12,726.00.

Shares of HireQuest stock remained flat at $$7.00 during trading on Wednesday. 55 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,594. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.86. HireQuest has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $8.55.

HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company undertakes short and longer-term temporary work assignments; and recruits and places workers in temp-to-hire positions. It also provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled general labour and industrial personnel, clerical and secretarial personnel, and construction personnel.

