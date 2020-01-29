Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.61-0.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $770-780 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $776.75 million.Hologic also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.63-2.67 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hologic in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann reissued a hold rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised Hologic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet lowered Hologic from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Hologic from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hologic currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.38.

Hologic stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.65. 2,415,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of -364.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.76. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.40 million. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 29.67% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hologic will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $8,924,720.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $1,037,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,453 shares of company stock worth $11,871,295. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

