Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 29.67% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HOLX stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $54.65. 2,415,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,148,542. Hologic has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -364.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.19.

In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $1,037,324.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $220,396.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,225.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,453 shares of company stock valued at $11,871,295. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Hologic from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered Hologic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hologic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Hologic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

