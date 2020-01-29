Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.63-2.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.238-3.268 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.34 billion.Hologic also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.63-2.67 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Swann restated a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Hologic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hologic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hologic from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.38.

Get Hologic alerts:

NASDAQ HOLX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,415,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,542. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.05 and its 200 day moving average is $50.23.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 29.67% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $8,924,720.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $230,948.46. Insiders have sold 251,453 shares of company stock valued at $11,871,295 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.