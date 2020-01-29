Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Updates Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.61-0.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $770-780 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $811.39 million.Hologic also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.63-2.67 EPS.

HOLX stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,415,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,530. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -364.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.76. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $865.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.54 million. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 29.67% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hologic will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Hologic from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Hologic from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.38.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $8,924,720.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $1,037,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,453 shares of company stock valued at $11,871,295. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

