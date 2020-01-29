Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Holdings Increased by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,971 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 0.5% of Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,423,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,467 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,722,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $863,699,000 after purchasing an additional 49,791 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,323,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $725,740,000 after purchasing an additional 74,855 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,040,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $473,346,000 after purchasing an additional 49,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,004,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $465,092,000 after purchasing an additional 16,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.65.

HD stock opened at $233.86 on Wednesday. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $178.09 and a 52-week high of $239.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.