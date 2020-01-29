Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,323,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,855 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.7% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.30% of Home Depot worth $725,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HD opened at $233.86 on Wednesday. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $178.09 and a 1 year high of $239.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital restated a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

