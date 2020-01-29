Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $28.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Hometrust Bancshares an industry rank of 176 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HTBI. BidaskClub raised Hometrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on Hometrust Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

In other Hometrust Bancshares news, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $74,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,286.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 7,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $205,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,752 shares of company stock valued at $864,628. Insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 145,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $2,281,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hometrust Bancshares stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.57 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Hometrust Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.93 and a 1-year high of $28.79.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.73 million during the quarter. Hometrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 16.95%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%.

Hometrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

