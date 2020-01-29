Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect that Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.72) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is ($0.69). Homology Medicines posted earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.50). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($2.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.09). Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 4,740.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.33%. The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million.

FIXX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Homology Medicines in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, FIX initiated coverage on Homology Medicines in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of FIXX stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.32. The company had a trading volume of 209,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,597. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.35. Homology Medicines has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $31.80. The company has a market capitalization of $677.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.30.

In other Homology Medicines news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 380,256 shares of Homology Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $5,966,216.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Arthur Tzianabos sold 12,500 shares of Homology Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $200,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,680.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 800,449 shares of company stock worth $13,612,063 over the last three months. 33.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIXX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Homology Medicines by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,957,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,302,000 after buying an additional 894,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Homology Medicines by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,786,000 after buying an additional 682,665 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Homology Medicines by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,886,000 after buying an additional 355,908 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,778,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Homology Medicines by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 69,669 shares during the period. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

