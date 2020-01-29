Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 535,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.08% of Honeywell International worth $94,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2,371.4% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 678.3% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 83.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 27.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,423. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $126.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.50 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.14.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen set a $180.00 price target on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.42.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

