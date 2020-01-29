Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up about 1.0% of Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,271,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,548,000 after buying an additional 280,935 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,658,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,819,000 after acquiring an additional 278,907 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,012,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,505,000 after purchasing an additional 93,091 shares during the period. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $60,361,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 643,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,182,000 after purchasing an additional 74,262 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.72. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

