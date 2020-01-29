Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,870 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 0.8% of Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $127.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.70. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $102.18 and a 12 month high of $129.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

