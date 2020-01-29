Horizen One Day Volume Reaches $1.81 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $11.23 or 0.00120550 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX, Bittrex, BiteBTC and Graviex. Horizen has a market capitalization of $93.32 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00664866 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00123899 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 90.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000982 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 8,307,800 coins. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, BiteBTC, DragonEX, Binance, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, COSS, Upbit, Cryptopia and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

