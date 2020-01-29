Houston American Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Short Interest Up 12.4% in January

Houston American Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 2,090,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

HUSA stock opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. Houston American Energy has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.37.

Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Houston American Energy stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Houston American Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) by 328.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,238 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,938 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.21% of Houston American Energy worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Houston American Energy Company Profile

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana.

