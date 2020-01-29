HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Purchased by American Assets Investment Management LLC

American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 55.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,537 shares during the quarter. HSBC makes up about 0.9% of American Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $6,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the third quarter worth $38,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in HSBC by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in HSBC in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. 2.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSBC stock opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.71. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $44.93.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.09 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 23.48%. Research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HSBC shares. ValuEngine raised HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HSBC from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.59.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

