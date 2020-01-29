HTMLCOIN Market Cap Tops $5.28 Million (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Fatbtc, Bleutrade and Trade Satoshi. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $11,314.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.06 or 0.01315949 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00046510 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00029996 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00201223 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006629 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00068810 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001842 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

HTMLCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bleutrade, Fatbtc, Trade Satoshi, C-Patex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

