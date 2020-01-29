Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €52.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective from stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BOSS. Bank of America set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. HSBC set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €54.16 ($62.97).

ETR BOSS traded down €0.05 ($0.06) on Wednesday, hitting €43.94 ($51.09). 332,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €43.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €46.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.30. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a 52-week high of €67.30 ($78.26).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

