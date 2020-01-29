Humana (HUM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Humana (NYSE:HUM) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Humana to post earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter. Humana has set its FY19 guidance at $17.75 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $16.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.32%. Humana’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Humana to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Humana alerts:

NYSE:HUM opened at $352.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $225.65 and a fifty-two week high of $376.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $363.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.62.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $316.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.31.

In other news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $5,184,708.99. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 14,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.42, for a total transaction of $5,150,060.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,725,968.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.