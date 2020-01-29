Humanscape (HUM) Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Humanscape has a market cap of $2.48 million and $39,271.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges including CPDAX, DigiFinex and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Humanscape

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 472,930,135 tokens. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

Humanscape can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Bilaxy and CPDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

