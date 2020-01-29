Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Director Richard W. Neu Purchases 5,900 Shares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Director Richard W. Neu bought 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $79,532.00.

NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.48. 5,959,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,726,172. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 16,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.9% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 18,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

