Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Short Interest Update

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the December 31st total of 3,530,000 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 535,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 62,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $5,000,035.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 912,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,574,737.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Fulton sold 11,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $928,926.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 774,415 shares of company stock valued at $65,918,962. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in H. Strs Ohio raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $1,762,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $1,513,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 103,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth about $3,141,000. 37.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of H traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.37. 8,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.41. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $91.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.94 and a 200-day moving average of $78.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on H shares. Wolfe Research set a $90.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

