Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Increased to C$27.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.35% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CSFB lowered shares of Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Hydro One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.68.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Shares of Hydro One stock traded up C$0.07 on Wednesday, hitting C$26.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,689. Hydro One has a 52-week low of C$20.02 and a 52-week high of C$26.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -115.37.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.59 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Hydro One will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.