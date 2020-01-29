Hydro Protocol Price Reaches $0.0024 on Exchanges (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 7% higher against the dollar. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and $6,714.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, HADAX, Ethfinex and Bgogo.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00036403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $526.71 or 0.05619640 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00025307 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00128017 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00016629 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00033685 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io.

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Ethfinex, HADAX, Bgogo, OKEx and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

