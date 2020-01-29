Hyper Speed Network (HSN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4,457.00

Hyper Speed Network (CURRENCY:HSN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Hyper Speed Network token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including MXC and DragonEX. Over the last seven days, Hyper Speed Network has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. Hyper Speed Network has a total market capitalization of $48,041.00 and $4,457.00 worth of Hyper Speed Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.13 or 0.03128844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010798 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00191801 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00029565 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00118905 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hyper Speed Network Token Profile

Hyper Speed Network’s total supply is 940,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,977,866 tokens. The official message board for Hyper Speed Network is medium.com/@hyperspeednetwork2019. The official website for Hyper Speed Network is www.hsn.link. Hyper Speed Network’s official Twitter account is @

. The Reddit community for Hyper Speed Network is /r/HyperSpeedNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hyper Speed Network

Hyper Speed Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and MXC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Speed Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Speed Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyper Speed Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

