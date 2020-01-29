HyperQuant Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $164,333.00 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. HyperQuant has a market cap of $38,192.00 and approximately $164,333.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperQuant token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Kryptono, Hotbit and IDAX. Over the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded down 28.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.62 or 0.03082226 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010696 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00192962 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00028909 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00121896 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HyperQuant Token Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net. HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HyperQuant Token Trading

HyperQuant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Bilaxy, IDAX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

