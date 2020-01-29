HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the December 31st total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days. Currently, 12.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HYRE. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HyreCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on HyreCar from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on HyreCar from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. HyreCar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Get HyreCar alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of HyreCar in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in HyreCar during the second quarter worth $94,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HyreCar during the third quarter worth $145,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in HyreCar during the third quarter worth $469,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HyreCar by 2,674.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 194,879 shares in the last quarter. 25.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HYRE stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $2.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,826. The stock has a market cap of $47.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76. HyreCar has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $8.03.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 101.83% and a negative net margin of 70.49%. The company had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HyreCar will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.