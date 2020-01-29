IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect IAC/InterActiveCorp to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.33. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect IAC/InterActiveCorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IAC stock opened at $259.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.54. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $201.50 and a fifty-two week high of $278.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $254.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush initiated coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.10.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $225,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $225,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,270. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

