Ian T. Clark Sells 538 Shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $41,592.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at $142,250.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ GH traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -90.85 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.79 and a 200 day moving average of $79.97. Guardant Health Inc has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $112.21.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $60.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 40.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 180.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.94) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

GH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,893,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,472 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 13,607.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 765,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,831,000 after purchasing an additional 759,442 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2,037.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 275,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,603,000 after purchasing an additional 262,880 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,525,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.