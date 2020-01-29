Iberdrola SA (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Iberdrola SA (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Iberdrola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

IBDRY stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.43. 63,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,322. Iberdrola has a 12-month low of $32.34 and a 12-month high of $43.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and retail of electricity in Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, North America, the United Sates, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Network Business, Deregulated Business, Renewable Business, and Other Businesses segments.

