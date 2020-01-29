IBM Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.62 (NYSE:IBM)

IBM (NYSE:IBM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 1.62 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.

IBM has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. IBM has a payout ratio of 48.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect IBM to earn $14.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.8%.

Get IBM alerts:

Shares of IBM stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.69. 3,052,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,704,142. IBM has a 1 year low of $126.85 and a 1 year high of $152.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.33.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.02. IBM had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $21.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. IBM’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that IBM will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of IBM in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on IBM from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of IBM in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IBM from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. IBM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.93.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for IBM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.