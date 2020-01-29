iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) is Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 640,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF makes up about 2.9% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.13% of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF worth $15,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 918,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,970,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 66,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 18,065 shares during the last quarter.

Get iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IBDM opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.95. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.