Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.89.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ICLR shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Icon in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Icon in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Icon in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Icon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Icon by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Icon by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icon during the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Icon by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Icon by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

ICLR stock opened at $172.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.81. Icon has a 52 week low of $127.58 and a 52 week high of $176.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.70.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

