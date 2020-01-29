Iconiq Lab Token (ICNQ) Price Tops $0.21 on Top Exchanges

Iconiq Lab Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 214.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 29th. Iconiq Lab Token has a total market cap of $800,218.00 and $56.00 worth of Iconiq Lab Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Iconiq Lab Token has traded 214.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Iconiq Lab Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002217 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.09 or 0.03167762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00193823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00121647 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Iconiq Lab Token

Iconiq Lab Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,858,186 tokens. The official website for Iconiq Lab Token is iconiqlab.com. Iconiq Lab Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab. The official message board for Iconiq Lab Token is medium.com/@iconiqlab.

Buying and Selling Iconiq Lab Token

Iconiq Lab Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconiq Lab Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconiq Lab Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconiq Lab Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

