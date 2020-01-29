Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the December 31st total of 56,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INVE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Identiv from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Identiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.58.

Identiv stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.01. The stock had a trading volume of 86,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,707. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.86 million, a PE ratio of -601.00 and a beta of 1.46. Identiv has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $7.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Identiv had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $23.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Identiv will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INVE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Identiv by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 11,214 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 707.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Identiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,205,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Identiv in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

