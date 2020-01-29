IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.66 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 21.28%. IDEX’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS.

IEX traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $172.14. The company had a trading volume of 261,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,825. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.00. IDEX has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $176.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

IEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. IDEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.43.

In other IDEX news, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 14,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total transaction of $2,420,403.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,623.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,065,596.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,701.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $8,833,294 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

