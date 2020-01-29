IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-1.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.43. IDEX also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.55-5.85 EPS.

Shares of IEX traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $172.14. 261,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,825. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $176.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.00.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.66 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that IDEX will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of IDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.43.

In other IDEX news, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 14,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total transaction of $2,420,403.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,623.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 4,680 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.97, for a total transaction of $762,699.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,543 shares of company stock worth $8,833,294 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

