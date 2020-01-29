IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

IDEX (NYSE:IEX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $185.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IEX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.43.

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $172.14. The stock had a trading volume of 261,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,825. IDEX has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $176.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). IDEX had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 1,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $243,262.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,065,596.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,701.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,543 shares of company stock worth $8,833,294. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 376.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

