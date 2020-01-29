IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.55-5.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.97. IDEX also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.30-1.34 EPS.

IEX stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.14. 261,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,825. IDEX has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $176.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.00.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.66 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IDEX will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IEX. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of IDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.43.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 14,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total transaction of $2,420,403.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,623.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel J. Salliotte sold 23,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $3,853,344.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,459.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,543 shares of company stock worth $8,833,294 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

