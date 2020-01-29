IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.55-5.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.98. IDEX also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.55-5.85 EPS.

NYSE IEX traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.14. The company had a trading volume of 261,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,825. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.00. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $176.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). IDEX had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEX will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 36.97%.

A number of analysts have commented on IEX shares. ValuEngine downgraded IDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. IDEX has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $180.43.

In other news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,065,596.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,701.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 1,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $243,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,543 shares of company stock worth $8,833,294. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

