IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.30-1.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.43. IDEX also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.55-5.85 EPS.

NYSE IEX traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $172.14. 261,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,825. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $176.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.66 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEX will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IEX shares. ValuEngine cut IDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $180.43.

In other news, SVP Daniel J. Salliotte sold 23,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $3,853,344.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,459.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,065,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,701.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $8,833,294. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

