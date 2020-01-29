IES (IESC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.60 million for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 3.09%.

NASDAQ:IESC traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $27.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,299. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average is $21.26. The company has a market cap of $559.07 million, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.62. IES has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $27.72.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded IES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in communications, commercial and industrial, infrastructure solutions, and residential businesses in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

