Ignition (IC) Reaches Market Cap of $141,353.00

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 24.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $141,353.00 and $73.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignition coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00047158 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00069008 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,451.88 or 1.00809596 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000742 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00040455 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001409 BTC.

About Ignition

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,268,940 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,767 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org.

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

