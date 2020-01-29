Iheartmedia (NYSE:IHRT) Rating Increased to Buy at B. Riley

Iheartmedia (NYSE:IHRT) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Iheartmedia in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE IHRT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,833. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.73. Iheartmedia has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $19.69.

Iheartmedia (NYSE:IHRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $948.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.92 million.

