ILCoin Price Reaches $0.0586 on Top Exchanges (ILC)

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last seven days, ILCoin has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. ILCoin has a total market cap of $23.38 million and approximately $200,341.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ILCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0586 or 0.00000626 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, C-CEX, Graviex and FreiExchange.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded down 86.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005028 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00016561 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006186 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000482 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000150 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001928 BTC.

About ILCoin

ILC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,352,783,907 coins and its circulating supply is 399,087,487 coins. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ILCoin is ilcoincrypto.com.

Buying and Selling ILCoin

ILCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange, Graviex, FreiExchange, IDAX, Trade Satoshi and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ILCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ILCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

