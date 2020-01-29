Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 220.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,886 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,138 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $24,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 64.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,315,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $400,182,000 after buying an additional 517,226 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 80.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 753,124 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $229,115,000 after acquiring an additional 336,821 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 481.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 109,334 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,251,000 after acquiring an additional 90,540 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 324,248 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $98,643,000 after acquiring an additional 80,523 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 464,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $141,449,000 after acquiring an additional 57,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other news, SVP Omead Ostadan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.01, for a total transaction of $391,212.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,212. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $315.08. The company had a trading volume of 47,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,392. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $263.30 and a 52 week high of $380.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $326.84 and its 200 day moving average is $306.57. The company has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.82.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ILMN. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Illumina from $348.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.81.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.