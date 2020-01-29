Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.80-7.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.862-3.933 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.93 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $341.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Illumina from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $339.81.

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $313.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,611. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $326.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. Illumina has a 12 month low of $263.30 and a 12 month high of $380.76.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,501,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $57,375.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,920 shares of company stock worth $1,262,212. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

