Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Illumina had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Illumina updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.80-7.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $6.80-7.00 EPS.

Shares of ILMN traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $313.30. 1,243,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,730. Illumina has a 1-year low of $263.30 and a 1-year high of $380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $326.58 and a 200-day moving average of $306.32. The stock has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,501,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,212. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ILMN. Wolfe Research set a $380.00 target price on shares of Illumina and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.81.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

