ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Short Interest Update

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,550,000 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the December 31st total of 10,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 315,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 88,064 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 17.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in ImmunoGen by 4.7% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 14,616,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,372,000 after acquiring an additional 661,766 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in ImmunoGen by 1,306.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 601,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 559,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at $166,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IMGN opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.37. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $6.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average is $3.30.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub lowered ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.28.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

